Jameis Winston: We’ve got to get Mike Evans the ball

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did something shocking on Sunday: He played a full game without catching a pass.

That’s startling from one of the most talented receivers in the NFL, and Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston vowed it won’t happen again.

“Bottom line, to win football games, we’ve got to get Mike Evans the ball,” Winston said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I think [it’s on] everybody, me, the coaches. I think everybody can help get him more involved, get him the football. We’ve just got to get him the ball. There’s nothing much else to say to it.”

It is hard to imagine Evans going two consecutive games without a catch. And it sounds like Winston is going to make a point of getting the ball in his hands. The Panthers better be ready for a lot of throws to Evans on Sunday.