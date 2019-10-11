Jameis Winston: We’ve got to get Mike Evans the ball

October 11, 2019
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did something shocking on Sunday: He played a full game without catching a pass.

That’s startling from one of the most talented receivers in the NFL, and Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston vowed it won’t happen again.

“Bottom line, to win football games, we’ve got to get Mike Evans the ball,” Winston said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I think [it’s on] everybody, me, the coaches. I think everybody can help get him more involved, get him the football. We’ve just got to get him the ball. There’s nothing much else to say to it.”

It is hard to imagine Evans going two consecutive games without a catch. And it sounds like Winston is going to make a point of getting the ball in his hands. The Panthers better be ready for a lot of throws to Evans on Sunday.

4 responses to "Jameis Winston: We've got to get Mike Evans the ball

  1. Yeah sure. Let opposing defenses know the game plan.

    I think I heard Robert Kraft yesterday say “we need to get the ball more to Rob Gronkowski.”

  2. I’m of the opinion that Mike Evans is an elite WR, at worst top 10 in the league. That being said he cannot allow himself to be completely shut out of a game like he was against the Saints, a guy that big shouldn’t have any issues beating one on one coverage yet he seems to pick and choose which games to show up for.

  3. I understand players get asked questions and they need to give reporters something to write about. I’m hearing a lot of players saying similar things. This guy needs the ball, or that guy needs the ball. I never hear Tom Brady say anything like that. He only talks about how they can win games and work hard to try to get better. Well, I guess that would be pretty boring if everyone said the same thing, so I guess we’ll have to get used to it. Sometimes you have to just take this stuff with a grain of salt. Jameis is smart enough to throw to someone else if 2 or 3 guys are covering Evans.

