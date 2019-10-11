Jerry Jones: Safe to say we’ll have one of our starting tackles Sunday

Getty Images

Both of the Cowboys’ starting offensive tackles have been dealing with injuries this week and neither practiced on Wednesday or Thursday, but Jerry Jones expects at least one of them will be good to go against the Jets.

Left tackle Tyron Smith missed last week’s game with an ankle injury and right tackle La'el Collins left that loss to the Packers with a knee injury. During a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that final calls on their status may not come until the weekend while adding an optimistic note about avoiding a pair of backup tackles.

“It’s down to today and it even could be as late as tomorrow before we will know,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I think it’s safe to say we’ll get half of them one way or another.”

If one were to make a bet about which tackle the Cowboys will have, it might be wise to wager on Smith. Head coach Jason Garrett said he would do some work at Friday’s practice while Collins will continue to sit out.