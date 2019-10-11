John Elway: Broncos have no players on trading block

Getty Images

Hours before the Broncos got their first victory of the season came a report that a fire sale was possible in Denver. General Manager John Elway disputed that Friday night.

The trade deadline is only 18 days away, and the likes of linebacker Von Miller, receiver Emmanuel Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris would seem attractive for contending teams.

“You guys bring all those names up. I have not brought any names up,” Elway said, via video from Troy Renck of Denver 7. “We’re trying to win football games. No one from our side is in the trading block. We’re going to try to win football games.”

What he didn’t say, obviously, is what the Broncos will do if they can an offer they can’t refuse. The Broncos surely will get calls, and they surely will listen.

The question becomes: Will they stand pat?