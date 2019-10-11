Keenan Allen takes more shots at Broncos, Chris Harris

Getty Images

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was held to a season-low output last week, and his team lost.

But he couldn’t resist taking more shots at the Broncos, and specifically cornerback Chris Harris.

Via Eric Williams of ESPN.com, Allen got the ball rolling by replying to a Harris fan account on Instagram by commenting: “Now, y’all know damn well that boy can’t hold my jockstrap. Stop it.”

He didn’t back down when asked by actual people offline.

“Go watch the tape, man,” Allen told reporters. “It’s not a secret.”

Allen caught just four passes for 18 yards, well off his previous pace, and the Chargers offense failed to find the end zone for the first time all year.

“I guess it was a tough day . . . for the offense,” Allen said. “. . . Turnovers in the red zone a couple times, couldn’t get it done. It was turnovers. It was self-inflicting wounds.”

Failing to give the Broncos and Harris any credit for their role lacks a certain grace, but at least Allen is consistent.

After a loss to the Broncos last year, Allen said: “No, I don’t think they played well at all. We dominated the game. Turnovers. We gave them some points and that’s what happened. They suck.”

Which, they might. But not against Allen and the Chargers.