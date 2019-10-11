Kris Richard: Run defense issues have been addressed

Getty Images

The Cowboys did something against the Packers last week that they’ve never done before.

They allowed running back Aaron Jones to become the first opposing player to run for four touchdowns against them in a single game. They did better in terms of overall rushing yards allowed and the team ranks in the middle of the pack in run defense over the entire season, but defensive coordinator Kris Richard said that shoring up the run defense was still a priority this week.

“We have men of great character and when we have an issue, we bring them in and we show them and everybody has an understanding of what we need to do,” Richard said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We handled it like men. So the issues have been addressed. We see it, we know it and now we have to do everything in our power to make sure that they don’t arise again.”

The Jets will be the next team to put the Cowboys’ defense to a test. They currently rank 30th in the league in rushing yards, although they are hoping for something of an offensive resurgence now that quarterback Sam Darnold is back in the lineup.