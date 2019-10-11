La’el Collins, Tyron Smith, Randall Cobb questionable

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier Friday he expected to have at least one of his starting tackles for Sunday. He didn’t specific which one.

The team’s status report lists both left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La'el Collins as questionable.

Collins told Todd Archer of ESPN that his knee felt better Friday but was uncertain whether he could play against the Jets.

Smith, who missed Sunday’s loss to the Packers, is expected to test his ankle before the game.

The Cowboys also list receiver Randall Cobb (hip/back) as questionable.

Cobb’s injury popped up Thursday. He did not practice Thursday or Friday after a full practice Wednesday.

Offensive guard Zack Martin (back) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (illness) both had full practices Friday. Martin was limited Wednesday and Thursday, and Vander Esch did not practice the first two work days.

Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (sprained knee) will play after missing the past three games, which should help the Cowboys run defense.