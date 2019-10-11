Marcus Mariota thinks added pounds are helping

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota put on 10 pounds this offseason, hoping the added weight translated to durability.

At the rate he’s being hit this year, it’s probably a good idea.

Via Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean, Mariota said he thought the plan was paying off.

“I would say [the weight gain] helped,” Mariota said. “I think being able to play and function at that weight, it feels good. It’s on me to continue to eat more calories and do all the extra stuff so that the weight stays where it’s at.”

He’s listed at 222 pounds this year, and has played all but two garbage-time snaps in the opener. That’s good news after injuries hampered him all last season.

Of course, he’s been sacked a league-high 22 times this season, which means he’s taking a pounding along with the pounds.