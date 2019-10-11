Marquise Brown will be a game-time decision for Ravens

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown injured his ankle during last Sunday’s overtime win over the Steelers and the injury is clouding his availability for this weekend’s game against the Bengals.

Brown missed a third straight day of practice on Friday, which head coach John Harbaugh said was something of a surprise as the team was expecting him to get on the field. Harbaugh said that Brown is being considered a game-time decision.

The first-round pick has 21 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

Harbaugh said that linebacker Patrick Onwuasor is also set for a Sunday decision after missing another day of practice. He is dealing with an ankle injury and has not missed a game this season.