Mason Rudolph ruled out, Devlin Hodges starts for Steelers

The Steelers are down to their third-string quarterback.

Mason Rudolph has been ruled out after suffering a concussion last week, and that leaves Devlin Hodges to start on Sunday night against the Chargers. Former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch will back Hodges up. Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season with an elbow injury.

The Steelers obviously weren’t hoping to start their third-string quarterback at this point in the season (or any point in the season), but they may be able to take a little solace in the fact that Hodges actually played well last week after Rudolph was knocked out of the game.

An undrafted rookie out of Samford, Hodges won the Walter Payton Award last year as the best player in FCS football, and he broke the FCS record for career passing yards, a record previously owned by Steve McNair. Now he’ll get his first NFL start, far earlier than anyone thought he was ready, and in prime time.