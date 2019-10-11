Melvin Ingram, Hunter Henry are questionable

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram is questionable for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

He has a hamstring injury. Ingram had a limited practice Friday, which was the same as last week when he sat out the Week Five game against the Broncos.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Ingram will be a game-time decision.

“He’s a veteran player, and he knows how to take care of himself,” Lynn said, via Eric D. Williams of ESPN. “So if he tells me he can to go, then I trust him.”

Tight end Hunter Henry also is questionable, but he was a full participant Friday as he works his way back from a tibial plateau fracture in his left knee. He has remained out since being injured in the season opener.

“We’ll come out [Saturday], and we’ll have a jog through and see how he feels,” Lynn said. “If feels good, then yeah, I’ll put him out there for a few plays.”

The Chargers list kicker Michael Badgley (right groin), safety Nasir Adderley (hamstring) and running back Justin Jackson (calf) as doubtful.