Nick Bosa will return to the ‘shrug’ as his signature sack celebration

Getty Images

Nick Bosa put two years of frustration and anger into his in-game and postgame celebrations Monday night. Ohio State alumni rejoiced.

Baker Mayfield shrugged.

“Bosa, good for him,” the Browns quarterback said Wednesday. “He had it premeditated. He has been thinking about that obviously for two years now. That is a long time to think about that loss.”

Mayfield now has four years to think about his loss to Bosa, unless the teams meet in the Super Bowl or one of them changes teams before then.

Bosa will shrug next time.

The 49ers pass rusher said the flag plant was a one-time thing despite teammate Joe Staley encouraging him to keep it as his sack celebration.

Bosa will go back to the signature “shrug” that brother Joey started at Ohio State and Nick adopted.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has no problem with the flag plant if Bosa wants to make it his signature celebration.

“He didn’t do it in [Mayfield’s] face or anything like that,” Shanahan said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com. “It’s something that stemmed from college, and it was all fun and games. And I think Bosa definitely earned that. As long as you’re doing it and not taunting someone where you’re jeopardizing your team with a penalty. It’s something I wish I could do. It’s fun.”

Bosa wasn’t penalized and is not expected to be fined for taunting.