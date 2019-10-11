Ohio native Russell Wilson makes his Cleveland debut

Getty Images

Ohio is the proverbial cradle of pro football. It also once included the literal cradle of Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks quarterback was born in the Cincinnati area in 1988, and Wilson is making his return to his native state on Sunday for only the second time in his NFL career. Four years ago, he played in Cincinnati. This time around, he plays in Cleveland.

“I’m excited to play there,” Wilson told reporters on Thursday. “I haven’t played in Cleveland yet. I’m from Ohio. I was born there in Cincinnati. Haven’t played [in Cleveland] yet. Growing up, I used to watch the games because Cincinnati, Ohio, Cleveland, stuff like that. I’m excited to play there. First time playing there. It’s a tough environment, I’ve always heard. I always hear it’s super loud. They have a great crowd and a really good team too. We’ve got to be ready to go.”

The Seahawks have had extra time to get ready for this once, since they last played eight days ago. The Browns, in contrast, played only four days ago.

The last time Wilson played in Ohio, things didn’t go well for the Seahawks. The Bengals won in overtime, 27-24. Wilson completed 15 of 23 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, adding 21 yards on the ground.

This time around, the Seahawks are facing a desperate Browns franchise that can’t afford to slide to 2-4. If Russell plays like he has during an MVP-caliber season (12 touchdown passes, no interceptions, 126.3 passer rating), the Browns likely will be sliding to 2-4.