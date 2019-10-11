Panthers’ latest left tackle is questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Panthers appear to have avoided a few recent injury potholes, but they’re still changing tires on a moving car.

And now they have a question mark about their latest left tackle.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, rookie Dennis Daley popped up on the injury report with a groin problem, and was limited Friday. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Daley, their sixth-round pick, started last week in place of Greg Little, their second-round pick who is out with a concussion. Little was starting in place of Daryl Williams, who moved to right guard to replace injured Pro Bowler Trai Turner.

If Daley can’t play, they’d either have to move Williams back to left tackle, or plug in waiver claim Caleb Benenoch.

Also questionable for the Panthers are cornerback Donte Jackson, safety Eric Reid, linebacker Shaq Thompson, and tight end Chris Manhertz. Reid appears to be on track to play though Jackson was limited Friday after missing time with a groin injury.

The Panthers listed five players as out: Quarterback Cam Newton, Turner, Little, outside linebacker Christian Miller and safety Natrell Jamerson.