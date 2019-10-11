Patriots to put fullback Jakob Johnson on IR

Getty Images

More injuries on offense forced the Patriots to adjust last night, limiting them to one personnel group in the second half of last night’s win over the Giants.

And it appears it’s an injury they’ll have to adjust to the rest of the year.

According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots are expected to put fullback Jakob Johnson on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury.

Johnson was replacing versatile fullback James Develin, who went on IR with a neck injury after Week Two.

Having a long weekend should help the Patriots sort things out, but they also have to determine the severity of wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s knee problem.