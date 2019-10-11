Rams list Todd Gurley as doubtful, rule out Aqib Talib

Getty Images

The Rams don’t expect to have running back Todd Gurley for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

It’s looked that way all week and the Rams made it official on Friday by listing Gurley as doubtful to play in the matchup of NFC West clubs. Gurley has not practiced at all this week because of a quad injury.

Injury concerns regarding Gurley are nothing new as his late 2018 knee troubles remained a talking point through the offseason and into the regular season because of the way the team pared down his workload. The quad injury popped up after last Thursday’s loss to the Seahawks and will almost certainly leave the running back duties to Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson.

The Rams also ruled out cornerback Aqib Talib. Talib has injured ribs and has joined Gurley as a practice observer this week.