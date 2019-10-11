Report: Tyreek Hill having tests Friday, hopes to play Sunday

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been a limited participant in practice for the second straight week and that’s opened the door to questions about how soon he will be back in the team’s lineup.

If all goes well on Friday, he could be back for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hill is set for tests to see how well the clavicle injury he suffered in Week One has healed. He adds that there is optimism around the team that those tests will come back with a green light for Hill to return to action after four weeks on the sideline.

Getting Hill back would be a plus for the Chiefs under any circumstances. It would be particularly nice this weekend as Sammy Watkins hasn’t practiced since tweaking his hamstring early in last Sunday’s loss to the Colts, but test results will trump all other factors when it comes to Hill’s return.