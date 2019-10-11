Seahawks place Ethan Pocic on IR, waive Adrian Colbert

Getty Images

The Seahawks did exactly what Pete Carroll intimated they would: They placed backup offensive lineman Ethan Pocic on injured reserve.

The team needed depth in the offensive line with right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and left tackle Duane Brown (biceps) doubtful to play against the Browns. So the Seahawks promoted guard Jordan Roos from the practice squad.

Pocic has had a mid-back injury that kept him out the past three games. He was questionable to play Sunday.

Seattle also waived safety Adrian Colbert to make room for the promotion of tight end Jacob Hollister from the practice squad.

Roos, who first joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue in 2017, spent his rookie year on the active roster. He played seven games.

He spent part of last season on the practice squad.

Hollister, acquired in a trade with New England in the offseason, joined the practice squad after being waived before the start of the season.

George Fant, who has played as a sixth lineman/blocking tight end the past two seasons, is expected to start at left tackle. That would leave Hollister as the third tight end behind Will Dissly and Luke Willson.