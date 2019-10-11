Sean McVay: Rams are taking their time in making Todd Gurley decision

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, which means that there’s a less-than-50-percent chance he’ll play. So when will a decision on his availability be made?

“We’ll have a little bit more clarity and it’s really just kind of taking our time making that decision,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday.

Gurley, who had knee issues last season, promptly reported for treatment on the quad injury suffered when he took a “good shot” against the Seahawks last Thursday night.

“He came in immediately,” McVay said. “He’s been doing everything in his power to be able to get himself ready to go. He’s held up his end of the bargain and that’s why you have such a respect for these running backs and the toll that it takes when you just look at what a physical game it is out there. You’re standing on the sidelines and all it does is week-in and week-out continue to give you an appreciation for what these guys do and how physical this game is with the high-level caliber of athletes and the type of collisions that you’re seeing.”

McVay is willing to defer to Gurley regarding his availability.

“I think he knows his body as well as anybody,” McVay said. “I think we all know what a tough, elite competitor he’s been in terms of the things that he’s been able to push through. Really, it’s just about that collaboration, that communication and then making sure we do, number one, what’s best for him. He’ll always be able to communicate that honestly with us. We’re a better team when we do have Todd Gurley, but if he’s not feeling right, then that’s where you have the confidence in the other guys to step up.”

If they don’t have Gurley, Malcolm Brown and rookie Darrell Henderson are the next men up.

“[We’ve] got a lot of confidence in Malcolm Brown,” McVay said. “Darrell Henderson is a guy that has a skillset that we do feel good about. If that’s the case, then obviously Malcolm, we feel more than confident can handle that and Darrell will look to get in there as well. As far as anybody else, that’s something that will be determined once we have the status of Todd for sure kind of determined for us.”

Henderson, a third-round rookie from Memphis, has only one carry for zero yards in three 2019 regular-season appearances. He could get plenty of additional work if Gurley can’t go.