Shaq Barrett listed as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers released injury reports after practices in the United States on Wednesday and Thursday that did not feature linebacker Shaq Barrett.

The Bucs traveled to London in time for Friday’s practice and something went awry for Barrett in transit or on the field. He was listed as a limited participant due to an oblique injury and he’s been listed as questionable to play against the Panthers on Sunday.

Barrett was held without a sack for the first time this season in Week Five. He had nine sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception over the first four weeks of the season.

Running back T.J. Logan (ankle) and safety Mike Edwards (hamstring) are also listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring), guard Alex Cappa (forearm), linebacker Jack Cichy (elbow) and right tackle Demar Dotson (hamstring) were ruled out and did not travel to London with the team.