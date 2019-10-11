Terrell Owens won’t be in the XFL draft pool

Getty Images

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens periodically has been trying to get back to the NFL for the better part of a decade. He won’t be among the initial wave of players available to be drafted by XFL teams.

After a report emerged on Friday that Owens would be part of the draft pool from which eight teams will select players in order to fill out 71-player rosters, a clarification resulted in a conclusion that Owens won’t be in the XFL.

Owens, who turns 46 in December, last played in a regular-season game in 2010. He spent some time on the roster of the Seahawks in 2012, but he didn’t make it to the final 53.

The XFL will need to attract or create stars in order to thrive, and possibly to survive. The names that will populate the initial rosters simply don’t carry much cachet, frankly.