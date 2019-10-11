Todd Gurley among players under mandatory evacuation because of fires

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley tweeted Friday that he was among those under a mandatory evacuation order because of the Southern California wildfires.

Coach Sean McVay confirmed Gurley, outside linebacker Samson Ebukam and safety John Johnson III were forced out of their homes because of the fires.

All three players were at the team facility Friday, McVay said.

“I know that they are OK, but those fires. . . I could smell them when I was driving over here,” McVay said. “It’s so unfortunate, and it gives you such a perspective. This is now the third year in a row that stuff has happened. Obviously, I’m newer to this area, but it’s so unfortunate when you watch people have to go through that. It’s affected three of our players, right, and hopefully it’ll be something that they’re able to return back to their homes with no damage done and guys get everything under control.”