Two 2020 presidential debates will go head-to-head with Thursday Night Football

FOX has enjoyed strong ratings for Thursday Night Football this season. Next season, it’s likely to take a hit.

That’s because the Commission on Presidential Debates announced today that two of next year’s three presidential debates will take place on Thursday, October 15, and Thursday, October 22. (The third presidential debate will take place on a Tuesday and the vice presidential debate is scheduled for a Wednesday.)

In 2016, one debate was on a Sunday night and another was on a Monday night. As noted by SportsMediaWatch.com, that resulted in much lower ratings for the two games that went head-to-head with the debates.

It’s possible that FOX and the NFL would agree to put Thursday Night Football only on NFL Network for those two weeks, so that FOX won’t take the hit in the ratings. The Thursday night schedule typically features two games exclusively on NFL Network.

The 2016 election also saw NFL ratings suffer on Sunday afternoons, with cable news ratings simultaneously improving. The league and its TV partners are surely hoping to avoid a similar ratings hit in 2020, but there’s not a lot the league can do to change the fact that America will have an election on its mind.