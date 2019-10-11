Tyreek Hill will be a game-time decision

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill went for tests on his injured clavicle on Friday with an eye toward playing against the Texans this Sunday.

The results of those tests didn’t rule Hill in for this weekend, but he hasn’t been ruled out either. Head coach Andy Reid said that the team will make a call on Hill’s status at some point on Sunday morning.

It’s the first time that Hill has avoided being ruled out since being injured during the season opener. He has taken part in practice over the last two weeks and Reid said he’s gotten some first team work in addition to snaps with the scout team.

If Hill is back, it will make the expected absence of Sammy Watkins easier to deal with. Watkins has been listed as doubtful with the hamstring injury that kept him out of almost all of last Sunday’s game. Guard Andrew Wylie is also doubtful due to an ankle injury.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), left tackle Eric Fisher (core muscle surgery) and linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (hamstring) have been ruled out.