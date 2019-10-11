Von Miller calls it “crazy” to say he and Vic Fangio don’t get along

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller has heard plenty of effusive praise for his play over the years, but head coach Vic Fangio has been more circumspect since being hired by the team early this year.

Fangio isn’t shy about pointing out things that Miller can do improve on and some in Denver are wondering if that might lead to a rocky relationship between the two men.

Miller called that notion “crazy” when asked about a rift on Thursday. Miller added that there is “no other coach I’d rather have right now to be pushing myself to be the best outside linebacker I could possibly be.”

“We’re teammates at the end of the day,” Miller said, via the Denver Post. “It’s not a situation where we’ll go out and drink beers and have movie night, no we don’t do that. But when it comes to ball, and me being a better football player, and he seeing the best out of me — I know that he wants to see me be great and push me in the [right] direction to make sure I’m a better player, and I can appreciate that.”

A lot of things are easier to appreciate when a team is winning and the Broncos got their first victory of the year last Sunday against the Chargers. If they can string a few more together, there should be fewer questions about bad feelings, perceived or otherwise, in Denver.