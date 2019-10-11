XFL tells agents that average player salary will be $55,000

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 11, 2019, 11:53 AM EDT
XFL players will make an average salary of $55,000 a year, the upstart league wrote in a memo distributed to player agents.

The memo states that players who are drafted and retained by XFL teams will become full-time employees as of December 4, 2019, and if they remain on a roster they will remain employed through May 31, 2020. Between the base salary, a bonus for being active on game days and a bonus for being on the winning team, the average player will make $55,000 a year.

That’s a far cry from the NFL league minimum salary of $495,000, but for players who didn’t make an NFL roster it’s not bad — especially considering that the XFL has promised all players they’ll be free to leave for an NFL contract offer any time after the XFL Championship Game on April 25. For some players, playing in the XFL might earn them $55,000 and then earn them an NFL roster spot, if they play well in the XFL and get the attention of NFL personnel evaluators.

The XFL has hinted that it might go after some college stars who haven’t yet met the three-year threshold to enter the NFL draft. Those players, presumably, would be offered more lucrative contracts. But the average player will be making $55,000.

  1. So that means half would make less. Yea that league is going to make it. You can make more money slinging drinks behind a bar. My first job out of college in 2000 paid me that much.

  2. 55k is enough to live on. Which is all most players want, while they try for a shot at the NFL.
    If I recall correctly, minor league baseball players make way less

  8. Welp, count Kaep out. That is $19.945 Million short of what it needs to be to even walk onto a football field for Kaep.

  13. $55K depends on which city you’re playing in. If you’re playing in Tampa Bay or St. Louis, you’ll be ok, but if you’re playing in NY, LA, or Seattle, you’re going to need three or four teammates to rent an apartment.

    Great, it’s 55k for 4 months of work. How many bartenders do you know that make 55k every 4 months with a shot at a million-dollar contract if they do well at their job? G-league players get 35k, that’s 7k per month, and guys never pass on the opportunity to play in the G-league.

  18. Its comical how all the comments on the XFL are negative, despite it being well thought out, well funded, and well advertised. Yet, the AAF, which was drawn up on a napkin the day after Vince McMahon announced the XFL return was given nothing but optimistic positive comments and articles, even while the league was circling the drain.

  19. johnnycantread says:
    October 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm
    I’m guessing that Kaepernick won’t be signing with the XFL at those rates.

    ————————
    Actually Kaeps agent only just in the last day or so stepped up to clarify that he is not in fact making big contract demands and is willing to listen to any and all offers. So this is exactly the chance he needs. I see no reason why he should not just pick a team (because it sounds like the same money for any of them, no one can realistically expect much more given where their budget is as they start out) and go for it.

  20. The Kaep supporters are gonna twist this as evidence that the XFL has blackballed him too. Cuz Kaep is a $60 mil per year level talent. At least that’s how it’s presented from them

  22. PrincePaul says:
    October 11, 2019 at 12:24 pm
    If you think it is only 4 months of work you have no idea what it takes to be a professional or even college football player. I don’t know any bartender that has to train year round (paying out of his own pocket) to do his job. About as many bartenders have a shot at a million dollar job as the XFL players do. People thinking that the NFL is looking at older players over college are delusional. This league will go the same way as the others.

  23. I believe that’s around the CFL minimum. CFL has an 18 game season compared to 10 for the XFL. Definitely a solid option for guys looking to extend their career or showcase their abilities.

  24. Its comical how all the comments on the XFL are negative, despite it being well thought out, well funded, and well advertised.
    Not really. We have seen the XFL before. It was horrible. They lost 35 million dollars back in 2001.

    “It was a colossal failure”
    Vince McMahon.

    It’s not comical that there are those that expect the same results less than a decade later. There are no successful secondary pro Leagues. Smart money says that the NFL, MLB and NBA will remain unrivaled.

  25. Hopefully the kids got their degrees and put that to use. A good engineering degree will net you 70-100k to start and doesn’t include pounding your brain in for peanuts.

  27. PLENTY of guys will jump at this opportunity….get paid to PLAY FOOTBALL and if your good the NFL personnel folks will be watching. I hope this really does become a farm system for the NFL.

