Zach Brown trashes Kirk Cousins ahead of Sunday’s game

Getty Images

If Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins plays better when he’s angry, Eagles linebacker Zach Brown might have just provided the motivation.

Via Tim McManus of ESPN.com, Brown went to town on his former Washington teammate, before he plays against him Sunday.

“Cousins, I think every defense is going to want that guy to throw the ball,” Brown said. “For me, that’s probably the weakest part of their offense is him. Everything else is good. They’ve got a good running game, probably one of the best in the league. They have real good receivers.

“You just want them to pass the ball. You want Kirk Cousins to get it in his hands.”

Brown and Cousins played together in Washington in 2017, before Cousins signed his $84 million guaranteed deal with the Vikings.

“I realized when I was in Washington, he was kind of careless with the ball. But at the same time, hey, you make the bed you sleep in, . . .” Brown said. “Make him frustrated back there. “First we have to stop the run, and then make him frustrated back there. Our main concern is stopping the run because if they can run the ball, they’re going to win.”

For all the money they spent on a quarterback, Brown has a point about the Vikings. They’re currently third in the league in rushing, and 29th in the league in passing. The Eagles are the near-perfect complement, first in the league in run defense but 27th against the pass.