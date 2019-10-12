Andy Reid liked Deshaun Watson but loved Patrick Mahomes in 2017 draft

Getty Images

When the Chiefs and Texans meet on Sunday, it’s a matchup of perhaps the two best young quarterbacks in football, both of whom went in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. Chiefs coach Andy Reid reflected this week on the decision to select Patrick Mahomes instead of Deshaun Watson.

The Chiefs traded two first-round picks and a third-round pick to move up from the 27th overall pick to the 10th and take Mahomes. The Texans then traded two first-round picks to move up from No. 25 to No. 12 to take Watson. Reid said that even though he was willing to pay a premium for Mahomes, he liked Watson as well.

“He’s a great player,” Reid said of Watson, via ESPN. “What he did at Clemson was what we thought he would do here. We think he’s a tremendous football player. He’s got some good players there around him, and he’s utilizing them. As good of a player as he is, he’s even a better person. He’s a great kid. He was a real pleasure to deal with before the draft. With him, he’s one of those kids when you meet him, he’s got that ‘whatever’ about him that you really like.

“We just thought, with what we do, that Mahomes would fit in well. We had all the guys in. All the quarterbacks came in. We had an opportunity to spend six hours with each guy, and that was a great experience to have a chance to meet all the guys. Both those young men are tremendous young men. We just thought, with what we do, Mahomes would fit in the best.”

The Bears, who traded up from No. 3 to No. 2 to take Mitchell Trubisky while both Mahomes and Watson were on the board, made the wrong choice in the 2017 draft. But between Mahomes and Watson, there were no wrong choices.