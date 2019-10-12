It’s been 30 years since the infamous Herschel Walker trade

In October 1989, the Vikings thought they were a quality running back away from a Super Bowl. So they placed the most all in of all all-in bets, and it helped deliver not one but three Super Bowls.

But not for the Vikings.

Thirty years ago today, Minnesota traded three first-round picks, three second-round picks, and a bunch of other stuff to get running back Herschel Walker.

Three days later, he’d explode for 148 yards on only 18 carries and one lost shoe in his debut, a 26-14 win over the Packers. And then Walker didn’t have another 100-yard game for the Vikings until Week Two of the 1991 season.

He’d stay in Minnesota through 1991, before being released.

By then, the Cowboys had laid the foundation — thanks to all those extra picks — for the team that would make it to the playoffs in 1991 (Minnesota did not), and that would win the Super Bowl to cap the 1992, 1993, and 1995 seasons. I

n the next draft after trading Walker, the Cowboys selected a guy named Emmitt Smith, who’d become the all-time leading rusher before his retirement. Walker is 43rd on the list.

The trade for Walker remains at the top of the list of worst NFL trades ever, and 30 years later it’s a record that may never be broken. Although Washington has tried (RGIII), and surely will try again.

  1. It was sort of the catalyst of how to teambuild with the coming of the Cap Era.

    Ironically, Jerry Jones, the ultimate moron, didn’t like how Jimmy Johnson or Bill Belichick now, believes it should be done.

    Certainly, it is an historical trade.

  6. Let us not forget “Ditka’s Folly”, trading the house (all of the Saints picks in the 1999 draft) for the ability to draft Ricky Williams at pick #5.

  8. Walker is 6th all-time rushing if you include his USFL years, which was a really solid league. After the USFL he did 3 1/2 years in Dallas, so he had a lot of wear on his treads before he got to Minnesota. He was hardly a bum or a bust as a pro, he was very good but the Vikings should have known better than to trade that much for a RB whose body had already taken that much punishment.

  9. The Vikings originally traded a 1, 2, and 6 plus 5 players to Dallas. Where JJ really swindled them is by tying conditional draft picks to the deal if Dallas cut the players they received. Dallas cut them all and got two 1s, two 2s, and a 3.

    And never again were high round conditional draft picks tied to roster status.

  10. It’s hard to Imagine trading three first round and three second round picks for any player, let alone a running back.

    Certainly a cautionary tale that set the Vikings franchise back, or prevented them from getting better, in the aftermath of that trade.

    I’m not aware of any team that went all-in in a trade for “the missing piece” actually winning the Super Bowl in the next few years.

  11. Makes giving up a 5th rounder for a two week preseason kicker rental seem positively brilliant by comparison.

  15. This deal, the Walker trade, along with the more recent Cousins deal are two big reasons why I’ve found it curious Vikings fans think they have room to troll anyone else. A secondary curiosity is why Packers fans think it worth their time to troll Vikings fans. Must be something in the gene pool up there.

    I was an avid Packers fan during the Bart Starr era but my, it’s not something one would care to admit in polite company today because most people wouldn’t know the fan base has changed.

  19. Angel Valle says:
    . . . Minnesota is cursed
    ==

    I read that sentiment all the time, but it’s a myth.
    Being cursed is something that happens TO you.
    The Viking DO it to themselves.

