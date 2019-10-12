Jets waive Luke Falk

Getty Images

It’s not often that a player goes from starting quarterback directly to the waiver wire, but that’s exactly what happened to Jets quarterback Luke Falk this week.

Falk, who started the last two games for the Jets, was placed on waivers today.

With Sam Darnold now healthy enough to start for the Jets on Sunday, they decided not to keep Falk on the roster. David Fales will be the backup to Darnold on Sunday.

Falk would likely land back on the Jets’ practice squad if he passes through waivers next week.

The Jets are using the roster spot vacated by Falk to activate linebacker Brandon Copeland after he served a four-game suspension to start the season.