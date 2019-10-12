Jordan Reed heads to injured reserve

Getty Images

Washington tight end Jordan Reed still hasn’t played this year after suffering a concussion in the preseason, and he won’t any time soon.

Reed will be placed on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The injured reserve rules require a player to miss at least eight weeks, but in Reed’s case it seems likely to be season-ending. When a player’s concussion symptoms persist for two months, as Reed’s have, it’s hard to believe he’d end up coming back late in the season — especially on a team that’s likely to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention by the time Reed could return.

When healthy Reed has been a good player. But injuries have affected him for much of his career, and he’s never played a full 16-game season. This concussion appears to be his most serious injury yet.