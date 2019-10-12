Matt Breida not fined for waving goodbye on touchdown run

AP

Packers running back Aaron Jones was fined $10,527 for his wave goodbye on a touchdown run Sunday. But the NFL did not fine 49ers running back Matt Breida for his wave goodbye on a touchdown run Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

The difference appears to be where the waves were directed.

The league ruled Jones taunted Byron Jones, directing his wave at the Cowboys cornerback.

Breida appears to wave toward teammate Dante Pettis instead of Browns cornerback T.J. Carrie before he crosses the goal line on an 83-yard run.

Breida rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and caught three passes for 15 yards and a score in the win over the Browns. He also saved himself $10,000.