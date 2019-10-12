NFL fines Richie Incognito

Getty Images

Raiders guard Richie Incognito boasted about how physical he and his teammates were in Sunday’s win over the Bears, but the league office says that he twice got too physical.

The NFL fined Incognito $21,054 for two infractions in Sunday’s game. One fine was $10,527 for a chop block and the other fine was also $10,527 for unnecessary roughness.

In addition to off-field incidents, Incognito has a reputation for dirty play on the field. Although he’s not in the same category as teammate Vontaze Burfict, who has been suspended for the rest of the season for his latest offense, Incognito has been fined repeatedly for personal fouls.

Past fines haven’t changed the way Incognito plays, and the latest fines probably won’t change the way he plays, either.