T.J. Hockenson questionable for Monday night

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson may be “full go” in practice, but his status remains undecided for Monday night at Green Bay.

Hockenson officially is questionable for the NFC North showdown against the Packers. He suffered a concussion against the Chiefs 13 days ago. On Thursday, he was officially limited in practice (despite being dubbed “full go” by the team’s website). On Friday and Saturday, he fully participated.

The rookie first-rounder has 11 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns in four 2019 games.

Also questionable for the Lions are cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring), receiver Danny Amendola (chest), defensive back Quandre Diggs (hamstring), defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand (elbow), and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee).

Out for the game are defensive lineman Mike Daniels (foot) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye (knee).

Quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to be listed on the injury report with a hip injury. However, he fully participated in practice all week, and he does not have a designation on the final report.