Todd Gurley is out for Sunday’s 49ers-Rams game

Last year, Rams running back Todd Gurley didn’t miss a game until Week 16. This year, he’s officially out for Week Six.

The Rams have announced that Gurley is out for Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the 49ers. Gurley suffered a quadriceps injury nine days ago against the Seahawks.

Some (including me) have wondered whether it’s actually an aggravation of the knee problem that secretly hampered Gurley all of last year, until he missed the last two games of the regular season and was never the same guy he used to be when he returned for the playoffs. This year, he still hasn’t been the guy he once was, causing many (including me) to wonder whether he’ll never be that guy again.

Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson will carry the load for the Rams, in Gurley’s absence.

The Rams have elevated running back John Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster, waiving receiver Nsimba Webster to create a roster spot.