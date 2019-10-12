Vikings promote Cameron Smith, waive Davion Davis

Getty Images

The Vikings promoted linebacker Cameron Smith from the practice squad Saturday. They waived rookie receiver Davion Davis in a corresponding move.

Minnesota selected Smith in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He spent the first five weeks on the team’s practice squad after being waived out of the preseason.

Smith earned team MVP honors at USC last season as a senior.

He led the Trojans in tackle as a sophomore, junior and senior, becoming the first USC player to do that since Dennis Johnson from 1977-79.