Washington-Miami loser in great shape for first overall pick

Tomorrow’s game between 0-5 Washington and 0-4 Miami is a big one. At least if you’re interested in the NFL draft.

The loser of the Washington-Miami game is going to be in strong position to earn the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Miami has been the clear favorite to get the first overall pick all season. The Dolphins haven’t made any secret of the fact that they’re more interested in bringing in a big haul in next year’s draft than they are in winning this year.

But Washington, which is actually trying to win, has been nearly as bad. And a loss on Sunday would put Washington at 0-6 and in the driver’s seat for the first overall pick.

Sunday’s game will be a bad one, but it’s also a big one, as far as next year’s draft is concerned.