49ers defense smothers Rams in 20-7 win

Posted by Josh Alper on October 13, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

The 49ers gave up more points against the Rams than they did against the Browns last Monday night, but the performance by the defense was just as effective as they moved to 5-0 on Sunday.

The Rams opened the game with a 56-yard scoring drive and then went on to pick up just 109 yards the rest of the way. That defensive effort paved the way to a 20-7 win that leaves the 49ers as the only undefeated team in the NFC.

It also leaves the Rams with a three-game losing streak and a big deficit to make up in the NFC West. The 49ers have a three-game edge in the loss column and the rematch between the two teams will be in Santa Clara. The Rams are also looking up at the 5-1 Seahawks, but they’ll need to sort out the issues on both sides of the ball that have contributed to the negative turn of fortune.

Jared Goff was 13-of-24 for 78 yards and did not pass for a first down while being sacked four times during the game. The Rams lost left guard Joe Noteboom to a knee injury in the first half and the remaining linemen struggled across the board against a 49ers defense that had an answer for everything the Rams tried to throw their way over the final 55 minutes of the game.

The last gasp for the Rams came when Aaron Donald stripped Jimmy Garoppolo in the fourth quarter and the return set the Rams up in 49ers territory, but Goff threw incompletions on third and fourth down to keep the 49ers up by 13 points.

That was the way the whole day went for the 49ers defense. They stopped the Rams on all nine of their third down tries, stuffed Malcolm Brown on the goalline in the first half and Darrell Henderson on a second half fourth-and-one run.

Garoppolo threw a bad interception in the first quarter, but was otherwise efficient in going 24-of-33 for 243 yards. He ran one yard for the team’s only touchdown of the second half and the lack of offensive fireworks was mitigated by more than 38 minutes of possession and a defense that kept two turnovers from turning into points.

The 49ers will try to move to 6-0 in Washington next weekend while the Rams will work to snap their losing streak in Atlanta.

Permalink 49 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

49 responses to “49ers defense smothers Rams in 20-7 win

  3. Before the haters come in and give their excuses: “the Rams are garbage. The Niners haven’t beat anyone.” Blah blah. They just held Goff to a career low in yards. They are playing with 2 new offensive tackles. And the running game wasnt as good as it has been and they manhandled the Rams. So you can use every excuse you want to, but here’s the facts: The Niners are 5-0 and sit on top of the NFC West. 😎

  13. “He ran one yard for the team’s only touchdown of the afternoon …”

    __________________________________________

    Well except for the Coleman rushing TD.

  14. This defense is exciting to watch. Reminding me of that defense with Willis, Bowman, and the Smiths. The run game was not great but effective enough. Staley, McGlinchy, and Juszczyk can’t get back soon enough. Jimmy G felt that too as he looked a bit off but again, was effective enough to win. On to the Redsk…Washington. Deleted comment avoided. Go Niners

    Btw, I’ve never seen that many Niner fans at an away game

  16. Garoppolo threw a bad interception in the first quarter, but was otherwise efficient in going 24-of-33 for 243 yards. He ran one yard for the team’s only touchdown of the afternoon

    ——
    Tevin Coleman would like a word with you, Josh

  17. The Rams were on fire the first half of last season then finished 5-3. So far this season they are 3-3. That makes them barely over .500 over that stretch. Oh, their wins this year?….Panthers, Saints (Brees out early with injury), and Cleveland….just barely. They were even embarrassed by the lowly Bucs. So much for all that hype. They’ll be lucky to get a wildcard berth.

  20. NFL (Niners Football League) says:
    October 13, 2019 at 7:24 pm
    The haters are gonna have to come up with something new other than “tHe nInErS hAvEn’t pLaYeD aNyBoDy”

    —————-
    No, Im just gonna go home and cry over all my old Niners jokes that don’t work anymore.

  21. Game was boring. My Sunday ticket went to waste because the Cowboys-jets game was way better. Jamarcus Goff is who we thought he was. Rams look very average.

  22. Another big win for San Francisco today.
    As a Packers fan I’ve been pleased with the early turnaround GB has made so far this season.

    But, I’ve been completely impressed at the balance and power the 49ers have displayed and I feel they are the absolute class of the NFC.
    It’s a long season and everybody faces the same trials, tribulations and infinite variables that can derail a team along the way.
    But I definitely like the Niners chances to make some noise come postseason.

  25. I can’t wait to see how those people who make up those weekly power rankings rank Seattle as a better team than Frisco once again after this week.

  26. Hopefully the 49ers make it to the SB to play the Patriots. Jimmy G vs Brady SB would be awesome.

  27. OK, let’s not pretend the Rams are a great offense but even so, it’s becoming clear the 49ers may be a defensive force. Certainly have to consider the possibility.

  30. NFL (Niners Football League) says:
    October 13, 2019 at 7:24 pm
    The haters are gonna have to come up with something new other than “tHe nInErS hAvEn’t pLaYeD aNyBoDy”

    ++++++++++++++++++++

    And just who have they played? That Rams team isn’t anything special.

  32. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    October 13, 2019 at 7:52 pm
    Hopefully the 49ers make it to the SB to play the Patriots. Jimmy G vs Brady SB would be awesome.
    =======

    No. No, it would not be awesome. It would be BORING. Jimmy G is not the team, their defense is the team.

  33. “Total domination. The Niners are the top team in the NFC. Anyone who argues against it is in total denial.”

    I’ll agree they look good but total denial? They beat the buccaneers, the browns, the bengals, the Steelers… and now their first win over a team that is at least .500, in the now 3-3 Rams. So there’s that. We’re only 5 games into the season and the Saints and a few teams in the NFC north could make an argument without being in “total denial. But oh well time will tell.

  35. Yawn… that was easy. Rams are done, AZ is terrible, Seattle is hanging in there. The division will most likely be determined on 12/29 in Seattle. Niners D is rock solid and barring serious injury will be dominant all year. Can Garropolo lead the Offense to enough points to win in the playoffs??? TBD…

  38. It’s still a long way to go in the schedule. The Niners have improved, I’d wait to see when and if they clinch to crow. After all, it’s the NFC.

  39. Just remember the 9’ers have 2 stone-cold-lock beatdown losses on their schedule when they play the Hawks. It’s not even in question— the Hawks have OWNED them for over a decade. Plus, they will lose the games after those 2 beatdowns when multiple 9’er daisies can’t suit up for the following games. Nice work against the bottom-dwellers but you have the royalty of the NFC West on the horizon. #seahawksdynasty2.0

  40. Bob. Just Bob. says:
    October 13, 2019 at 7:59 pm
    9ers fans are even worse winners than they are losers

    And the trolls are even bigger snowflakes this season. Keep hatin’. Your tears are delicious.

  41. Whoa whoa, I’m happy for Jimmy G and the niners, but to say they’re the best team, and ” no fan base has it better ” is seriously comedy gold.

  42. seabrawk12 says:
    October 13, 2019 at 8:13 pm
    6 years of silence. Welcome back Santa Clara to the bandwagon.

    A seahawk fan mentioning bandwagon? I’m sure the 12 in your name is for 2012. Funny stuff

  44. Rams are broke!

    Will see how Sean adjusts to this.

    3-3

    Not the end of the world, but pretty close.

  45. dfwhawkguy says:
    October 13, 2019 at 8:17 pm
    Just remember the 9’ers have 2 stone-cold-lock beatdown losses on their schedule when they play the Hawks. It’s not even in question— the Hawks have OWNED them for over a decade. Plus, they will lose the games after those 2 beatdowns when multiple 9’er daisies can’t suit up for the following games. Nice work against the bottom-dwellers but you have the royalty of the NFC West on the horizon. #seahawksdynasty2.0

    —–

    You are seriously the worst. The absolute worst. The niners beats the hawks last season with our 3rd string QB and a much less talented squad.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!