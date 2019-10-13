Alvin Kamara expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Saints are expected to have their top running back in the lineup against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Alvin Kamara‘s status for the game was in some doubt after he popped up on the injury report Thursday. Kamara was limited by an ankle injury that day and he didn’t practice at all on Friday, which led the team to list him as questionable.

According to multiple reports, Kamara will play as the Saints look to move to 5-1 on the year.

While Kamara is set to play, it will be worth watching to see if the injury changes the way the Saints use Kamara. He’s soaked up a big chunk of the offense with Drew Brees out of action with a right thumb injury, but the team may have to use Latavius Murray a bit more if Kamara’s ankle impacts his availability over the course of Sunday’s game.