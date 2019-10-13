Baker Mayfield says hip is “tender . . . it hurts”

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield played through a hip injury Sunday, but he didn’t use that as an excuse for throwing three interceptions and losing a 20-6 lead.

“A little bit, but that is not an excuse,” Mayfield said when asked if his hip affected his play. “It hurts, but it’s a physical game of football.”

Mayfield injured his left hip on a first half scramble. He stayed in the game, but a few plays later, dropped to a knee in apparent pain after a throw.

He went to the locker room between series, and Garrett Gilbert warmed up, but Mayfield stayed in the game.

“There was no conversation [about leaving the game]. It was not even a thought,” Mayfield said.

Coach Freddie Kitchens expected his starting quarterback to return and expects to have him in two weeks when the Browns return to action against the Patriots. They have their off week in Week Seven.

“Baker is a tough individual,” Kitchens said. “He is a tough quarterback mentally and physically. He will be fine.”

Mayfield said after the game his hip was “tender.”

He has thrown 11 interceptions this season, the most through six games by a Browns quarterback since Paul McDonald in 1984, per ESPN Statistics & Information. That likely made his hip hurt even worse.