Broncos win, Titans bench Marcus Mariota

Getty Images

The Titans have bigger issues at the moment, than just another loss.

After losing a lifeless 16-0 decision to the Broncos (in a game that featured 17 punts), they now have a major franchise decision to make.

The Titans (2-4) benched starting quarterback Marcus Mariota in the third quarter, after a dreadful day.

He was 7-of-18 for 63 yards, with two interceptions. For the season, he’s 94-of-159 for 1,179 yards, with seven touchdowns and those two picks. That 91.7 passer rating might look good, but doesn’t speak to how limited the Titans offense is. Mariota simply hasn’t made many plays, and the former No. 2 overall pick averaging 3.5 yards per attempt Sunday made it an easy choice.

Even if it’s hard to swallow.

Tannehill was 13-of-16 for 144 yards after entering late in the third quarter, throwing a pick on his final fourth down attempt (he was sacked on his first).

The Broncos weren’t great, and wouldn’t have beaten many other teams. But their 270 yards of offense, and Phillip Lindsay‘s third-quarter touchdown run were enough to help them improve to 2-4.