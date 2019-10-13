Browns up early on Seahawks

Getty Images

The first one was easy. The second one took a little more work.

The Browns are up 14-6 on the Seahawks, with touchdowns on their first two possessions.

Dontrell Hilliard did most of the work on the first drive, taking the opening kickoff 74 yards for all the field position they’d need. Nick Chubb scored three plays later for the early lead.

Seattle answered with a Russell Wilson touchdown run (and a Jason Myers miss on the extra point), but Baker Mayfield answered with his own scoring run.