Bruce Arians on Jameis Winston: He has a habit of trying to be Superman

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston‘s penchant for turning the ball over has been a problem throughout his career and it was a big problem in London on Sunday.

Winston threw five interceptions and lost a fumble in the 37-26 loss to the Panthers. The fumble came one play after Winston nearly lost another fumble after pump faking on a passing play and head coach Bruce Arians focused on his quarterback trying to do too much when discussing the outing after the game.

“Throw the damn ball away,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “You avoided one. You might have avoided two. You ain’t thrown it anywhere. . . . Throw it away. He has a habit of trying to be Superman.”

Part of the reason that Arians is in Tampa is because the Buccaneers hoped he could lift Winston’s game. There have been some good moments, but games like Sunday’s are an unhappy reminder of how much work there is to do. Winston’s answer to a question about whether Sunday was the worst game of his career underscores that point.

“Oh, no, I’ve had a lot of bad games,” Winston said.

Should the number of those games continue to grow, it’s hard to imagine the Buccaneers won’t look to move in a new direction at quarterback.