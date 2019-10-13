Cardinals get a touchdown after Riveron again shows a high replay standard

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 13, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
The Cardinals took a lead today against the Falcons thanks in large part to the officials, and the officiating office.

After Cardinals wide receiver Damiere Byrd caught a long pass for a 58-yard gain, he appeared to fumble the ball at the 1-yard line. The ball rolled into the end zone, where the Falcons recovered. But the officials ruled that Byrd was down, and when the Falcons challenged, the officials let the Cardinals keep the ball. Former NFL V.P. of Officiating Mike Pereira, working the game for FOX, was shocked.

“I am very surprised,” Pereira said. “The ball comes out before the forearm hits and you have a clear recovery in the end zone. . . . Not really sure what they saw that would keep them with the ruling on the field.”

Two plays later, the Cardinals scored a touchdown. It seemed to be a major gift from the officials, perhaps a game-changer.

But Pereira then said that, with more time to look at the play from all available angles, he actually wasn’t so sure that Byrd’s leg hadn’t touched the ground before he lost control of the ball. Pereira wasn’t ready to say Riveron got it wrong after all.

What we’re seeing, then, is what a high standard Riveron has for overturning the call on the field. Only plays that are absolutely, positively, no-doubt wrong are to be overturned.

  4. The replays I saw were conclusive. That ball was out and the runner was not down. Did Pereira get a phone call? I think there should be clear evidence a call was wrong but that call should have been overturned. There seems to be no standard for making these reviews anymore. Clear plays are called the opposite of what they should be and I have seen identical plays receive opposite final determination. The NFL needs to be VERY careful with this stuff. As a fan, I can deal with a rogue/dirty field official much better than a rogue/dirty head official working directly for the league in determining game results on a whim.

  5. This is why long time fans are drifting away. Every play requires holding your breath twice — once for the original call and secondly for the review.

  7. FinFan68 says:
    October 13, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    The replays I saw were conclusive. That ball was out and the runner was not down. Did Pereira get a phone call? I think there should be clear evidence a call was wrong but that call should have been overturned. There seems to be no standard for making these reviews anymore. Clear plays are called the opposite of what they should be and I have seen identical plays receive opposite final determination. The NFL needs to be VERY careful with this stuff. As a fan, I can deal with a rogue/dirty field official much better than a rogue/dirty head official working directly for the league in determining game results on a whim.
    ————————————
    Here’s some advice pal, don’t watch any Packers games.

