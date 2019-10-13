Cardinals win second straight game, thanks to Falcons’ missed extra point

Getty Images

An exciting back-and-forth game in Arizona came down to a missed extra point and a generous spot by the officials.

The Cardinals jumped out to a big lead, only to have the Falcons storm back and appear set to tie the game. But with the game at 34-33 with two minutes remaining in the game, Falcons kicker Matt Bryant missed an extra point.

That meant the Falcons would need to kick off and stop the Cardinals on offense. Which they appeared to do, when Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray seemed to run out of bounds just before picking up the first down on third-and-5. But the officials surprisingly ruled that Murray picked up the first down, replay didn’t overturn the call on the field, and the Cardinals held on for a 34-33 win.

Murray had his best game as a professional, completing 27 of 37 passes for 340 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s making strides as a pro passer, and the Cardinals have now won two in a row.

The Falcons fell to 1-5, and their season seems lost. It’s hard to picture Dan Quinn keeping his job for much longer.