Carlos Hyde: League should be on notice after this win

Posted by Josh Alper on October 13, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

Texans running back Carlos Hyde had a message to those watching Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

After scoring a touchdown in the 31-24 road win, Hyde found a camera and yelled “they can’t f—–g stop us” into it. Hyde said after the game that he wants to avoid profanity, but the message he was trying to send remained the same.

“When the offense is clicking like that, it’s hard to stop us,” Hyde said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I was caught up in the moment, but I got to watch my language. So many playmakers on this offense, it’s a beauty. . . . Real good. To come in and get a big win like that, we definitely should put the league on notice after that one.”

Hyde ran for 116 yards and said he had a little extra motivation after the Chiefs traded him to the Texans during the preseason. We’ll see what he and the rest of the Texans can come up with against the Colts as they try for a third straight win next weekend.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Carlos Hyde: League should be on notice after this win

  2. “After scoring a touchdown in the 31-24 road win, Hyde found a camera and yelled ‘they can’t f—–g stop us.’ ”

    They can’t stop anyone.
    I’m not trying to take any shots at the Texans, as they look like a pretty good team.
    However, while Kansas City may have an explosive offense, the defense is absolutely atrocious. It’s like having 11 turnstiles on the field at any given moment.
    The Texans may be legit, but you can’t make any definitive statements about your offense based on what happened in a game like today’s. The Chiefs’ defense can’t tackle, it can’t cover, and very often has players out of position.
    The Houston offense definitely put the Kansas City defense “on notice.” The rest of the league? The jury is still out on that one.

  3. Don’t buy what any Texans player is selling. They always have these stretches then lose to a team like Miami when they least expect it. Good pieces on both sides of the ball but Bill O’Brien is selling fool’s gold and will get out coached.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!