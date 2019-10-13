Carlos Hyde: League should be on notice after this win

Getty Images

Texans running back Carlos Hyde had a message to those watching Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

After scoring a touchdown in the 31-24 road win, Hyde found a camera and yelled “they can’t f—–g stop us” into it. Hyde said after the game that he wants to avoid profanity, but the message he was trying to send remained the same.

“When the offense is clicking like that, it’s hard to stop us,” Hyde said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I was caught up in the moment, but I got to watch my language. So many playmakers on this offense, it’s a beauty. . . . Real good. To come in and get a big win like that, we definitely should put the league on notice after that one.”

Hyde ran for 116 yards and said he had a little extra motivation after the Chiefs traded him to the Texans during the preseason. We’ll see what he and the rest of the Texans can come up with against the Colts as they try for a third straight win next weekend.