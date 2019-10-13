Check out the Week 16 best bets

Getty Images

Every Thursday, Simms and I tape an extended, joint episode of #PFTPM and Unbuttoned, including previews and picks for every game.

We conclude by putting our best foot forward, or at least trying to, with our best bests for the upcoming week.

This week, we both got off to a 1-0 start, thanks to the Patriots covering the spread on Thursday night against the Giants. For our other four picks, check out the attached video.

And please bet responsibly, if you choose to do so. You’re not going to get rich from it; it should be regarded as entertainment only, if you’re not already sufficiently entertained by just watching the games.