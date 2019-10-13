Derek Barnet fined for unnecessary roughness

Getty Images

Another week, another fine for Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett.

PFT has learned that Barnett was fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness. He was penalized during last Sunday’s win over the Jets for a low block on guard Alex Lewis at the tail end of Nate Gerry‘s interception return for a touchdown.

Barnett was fined $28,075 after Week Four for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers running back Jamaal Williams. Williams landed in the concussion protocol and didn’t play in Week Five, but he is set to return to the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Lions.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said this week that he spoke to Barnett about the need to be smarter after picking up personal fouls in two straight games. He’ll try to put that into action against the Vikings this weekend.