Despite today’s benching, Josh Rosen remains Dolphins’ starting quarterback

Dolphins coach Brian Flores benched quarterback Josh Rosen this week, and backup Ryan Fitzpatrick nearly led Miami to its first win of the season. But Fitzpatrick didn’t earn the starting job.

Flores confirmed after the game that Rosen remains the starting quarterback.

So why bench Rosen during today’s game, just days after announcing that Rosen is the starter for the rest of the year?

“I felt like we needed a spark,” Flores said.

Fitzpatrick gave them that spark. But that wasn’t enough to make him the starter. Rosen will keep starting, and the Dolphins, most likely, will keep losing.