Devin Bush’s fumble recovery, INT has Steelers up 14-0

Chargers head athletic trainer Damon Mitchell checked Philip Rivers after the quarterback took a hard hit on third down on the first series.

Rivers took another on second down on the second drive, and the Steelers brought the house on third down.

Rivers tried to hit running back Melvin Gordon on an outlet pass.

The pass was behind the line of scrimmage and behind Gordon, and Steelers rookie linebacker Devin Bush scooped it and scored from 9 yards with 10:51 remaining in the first quarter.

On the Chargers’ third series, Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu tipped a pass Rivers intended for Keenan Allen. Bush intercepted it and returned it 6 yards to the Chargers 40.

The Steelers converted with a 12-yard touchdown run by James Conner and a 14-0 lead with 4:29 left in the first quarter.

Bush already has a tackle, a pass defensed, an interception, a fumble recovery and a touchdown.