“Fire Bruce Allen” banner flies . . . in Miami

Washington plays its first game without coach Jay Gruden on Sunday, and the contest happens in South Florida. But that’s apparently not far enough away from FedEx Field.

In Miami, a “Fire Bruce Allen” banner is flying in advance of the Washington-Dolphins game.

Washington fans would very much like to see the team’s 10-year president exit, but the reality remains that Allen has morphed into surrogate owner, keeping Allen on the job for as long as he wants it, apparently.

Why he still wants it at this point remains to be seen.

The good news is that the interim coach bump should help Washington get a win today. Even if they don’t get many/any more for the rest of the year.